Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., in 2019. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

James Charles attends the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

YouTube ordered and renewed series featuring Demi Lovato, James Charles, Stephen Curry, MrBeast and Marques Brownlee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Demi Lovato is getting another YouTube docuseries.

YouTube announced at its Brandcast Delivered event Thursday that ordered a four-part docuseries featuring Lovato, 27.

Advertisement

Michael D. Ratner will direct the new docuseries, which gives fans a glimpse into the ups and downs of Lovato's personal and professional life over the past three years.

The series is a followup to Lovato's YouTube Originals documentary, Simply Complicated, released in 2017.

YouTube also announced Instant Influencer with James Charles Season 2, The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast, UHC: Ultimate Home Championship, hosted by Stephen Curry, an interactive special with YouTube's Markiplier and Retro Tech, hosted by Marques Brownlee.

"We're continuing to invest [in originals] -- and we're investing more," YouTube chief business officer Robery Kyncl said.

In addition to new originals, YouTube announced this month that it is creating a multiyear, $100 million fund dedicated to "amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories."

Lovato appeared Thursday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed songs with lyrics changed through Google Translate.