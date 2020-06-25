June 25 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are expecting baby No. 2.

The Season 7 stars announced Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together.

Bergman and Dodd married in 2018 and already have a 16-month-old daughter, Olivia Nicole.

"It's official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!" Bergman wrote on Instagram.

Bergman said Thursday on Instagram Stories that she will be 13 weeks pregnant on Saturday. She thanked fans for their well-wishes and support.

"I just want to say thank you for all the sweet messages. Bobby and I are really grateful. We're really excited, obviously, to be able to share this news," the star said.

"I am due January 2nd," she shared. "I'm just hoping it's not on Christmas."

Bergman said she and Dodd were "blindsided" when they learned they were expecting again.

"We had been trying already for a couple months and both of us had kind of talked ourself out of really putting forth a lot of effort into the month we tried because it was going to be very close to being a Christmas baby," she said. "Of course, that was the month that it happened."

Married at First Sight is a Lifetime reality series that pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. Bergman and Dodd's season aired in 2018.