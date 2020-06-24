June 24 (UPI) -- YouTube stars Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz are celebrating the birth of their son.

The couple, known to their fans as the Ace Family, posted a photo and video Tuesday after welcoming their third child, a son, on Saturday.

Advertisement

McBroom and Paiz also have two daughters, Elle, 4, and Alaïa, 20 months. Paiz shared a photo of Elle and Alaïa with their baby brother.

"My whole world in a photo," she captioned the post. "My angels are so gentle with him, they love their brother so much!! He's perfect... Thank you God."

McBroom and Paiz also posted a new YouTube video that shows moments from Paiz's pregnancy journey and her son's delivery.

McBroom and Paiz announced on Instagram in January that they were expecting their third child, a son.

"I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world," Paiz said. "You were the missing puzzle piece, I can't wait to meet you son."

McBroom and Paiz have over 18.7 million subscribers on YouTube.