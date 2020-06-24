Timothée Chalamet is dating Eiza González following his split from Lily-Rose Depp. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González were spotted kissing during a romantic getaway in Mexico.

The 24-year-old actor and 30-year-old actress packed on the PDA while poolside with friends Monday in Cabo San Lucas, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

TMZ said Chalamet was also seen playing guitar for González and their friends. The pair later took a dip in the pool.

Us Weekly reported in April that Chalamet had split from his girlfriend, model Lily-Rose Depp, after a year of dating. British Vogue described the actor as "currently single" in its May issue.

Chalamet said in a 2018 interview with W magazine that he considers "date" a "scary word."

"Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established," he said. "You can always see people on early date behavior."

Chalamet is known for such films as Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird and Little Women. He will star in Wes Anderson's new film The French Dispatch and in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation of Dune.

González played Santanico Pandemonium on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and appeared in the films Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel and Hobbs & Shaw.