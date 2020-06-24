Ariana Grande sent over food and coffee trucks for voters taking part in Kentucky's Democratic primary election. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande sent over food and coffee trucks to voters in Kentucky who were waiting in long lines.

The trucks were sent outside the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville on Tuesday where voters had gathered to take part in the Democratic primary election.

"Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line! Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u," Grande said on Twitter while retweeting the Black Voters Matter account which displayed a photo of voters gathering together.

The primary in Kentucky was rescheduled from earlier dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long lines formed due to Kentucky officials reducing the number of in-person polling places from 3,700 to 170, citing health concerns.

Voters decided between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker for the right to take on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell this fall.

Grande, in May, joined George Floyd protestors in Los Angeles and was spotted holding up a Black Lives Matter sign.