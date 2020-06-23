"Search Party" star Alia Shawkat arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards on January 2017. WarnerMedia and iHeartMedia will produce podcasts based on HBO Max shows like "Search Party." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia and WarnerMedia Entertainment are teaming up to co-produce companion podcasts for HBO Max shows.

The first podcasts to debut under the new deal will include comedy thriller Search Party and sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves.

Advertisement

The entire slate of podcasts will be available on HBO Max, iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

iHeartMedia will get first-look priority to produce HBO Max companion podcasts. The two companies may also produce podcasts for WarnerMedia Entertainment's television networks TNT, TBS, and truTV.

"We look forward to working with iHeartMedia as we continue to find new ways to break ground and create opportunities for our storytellers to do what they do best," Kevin Reilly, president, TBS, TNT, truTV and chief content officer of HBO Max said in a statement.

"Today's streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows, and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories," he continued.

Search Party, which stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner, follows a group of twenty-somethings who are searching for their missing friend in New York City.

The first two seasons of Search Party are available on HBO Max with Season 3 set to arrive on Thursday.

Raised by Wolves, directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott, will follow two androids known as Father and Mother who are tasked with raising a human child on a mysterious planet.