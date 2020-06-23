June 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763
-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894
-- British King Edward VIII in 1894
-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913
-- Director/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927
-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929
-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930
-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 83)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940
-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943 (age 77)
-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 74)
-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 73)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 72)
-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 64)
-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 63)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 57)
-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 47)
-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 40)
-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 36)