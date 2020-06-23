June 23 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Hurley says she's "saddened beyond belief" about her ex Steve Bing's death.

The 55-year-old actress paid tribute to Bing in an Instagram post Tuesday after the film producer and financier reportedly died by suicide Monday at age 55.

Hurley dated Bing in 2001 and has an 18-year-old son, Damian Charles, with the late producer. She shared a slideshow of photos from her relationship with her ex.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," Hurley captioned the post. "Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday," she added. "This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

TMZ said Bing jumped to his death from the 27th floor of his apartment building in Century City, Calif., on Monday. Sources said Bing was depressed about the lack of human contact during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Deadline confirmed Bing died at around 1 p.m. Monday. Bing, who founded Shangri-La Entertainment, was also a philanthropist and an influential political donor who supported the Clinton Foundation.

"I loved Steve Bing very much," president Bill Clinton said in a statement Tuesday. "He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."

Bing co-wrote the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack and executive produced such films as Get Carter, Youth in Revolt and Rock the Kasbah.