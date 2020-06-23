June 23 (UPI) -- AEW has suspended Sammy Guevara without pay until further notice after explicit comments he made about WWE star Sasha Banks in 2016 resurfaced.

Guevara, who appears regularly on AEW's weekly program Dynamite, said on podcast Raw's 4th Hour that he wanted to rape Banks while he described trying out for WWE at the Performance Center.

Advertisement

"Bro, Sasha Banks. Oh my god. When I was at the WWE the other week, I wanted to just go [explicit] rape that woman," Guevara said at the time.

AEW on Twitter Monday, announced that Guevara will also be undergoing sensitivity training and upon completion, his future status with the company will be re-evaluated. His salary, during the suspension, will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

Guevara apologized for the comments on Twitter. Banks also tweeted about the situation and mentioned having a talk with Guevara.

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself," Guevara said.

I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself.— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

"I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry," he continued.

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry.— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

"Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message," Banks said.

"I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come," she continued.

Guevara, 26, is a member of The Inner Circle on AEW, led by Chris Jericho. He has competed in multiple main events on Dynamite.

Banks, 28, is one of WWE's biggest stars and is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Bayley. She appears on all three of WWE's weekly shows -- Raw, NXT and SmackDown -- due to being a Women's Tag Team Champion.