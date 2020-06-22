June 22 (UPI) -- WWE's The Undertaker hinted on the fifth and final installment of documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride that he is retiring from in-ring action.

"Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said on Sunday.

"This time, the cowboy really rides away," he continued.

The legendary grappler discussed on the final episode how his cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in April was the perfect ending to his career.

The bout ended with Undertaker riding off into the night on his motorcycle as his symbol appeared on a building in flames.

WWE, on Twitter, honored The Undertaker and thanked him as did other WWE stars.

"Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania. If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boot, I'm honored it was against me. #TheLastRide," Styles said on Twitter.