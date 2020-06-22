June 22 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson says being a stepfather has taught him a new kind of love.

The 31-year-old professional football player reflected on being a stepdad to his wife Ciara's son, Future Zahir, 6, in an interview with Good Morning America published Sunday on Father's Day.

Wilson and Ciara married in July 2016 and have a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Future Zahir is Ciara's son with her ex-fiancé, Future.

"Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," Wilson said. "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children."

Wilson and Ciara are expecting their second child together. Wilson said the events of the past few weeks have been "heavy" on his heart as he considers the importance of protecting his children.

"Hopefully we can continue to educate, continue to understand, continue to love in the midst of the process. Continue to try to forgive," the NFL star said.

"I think it's important for our moms and our dads and our loved ones to really guide and to impact," he added. "Hopefully, Ciara and I can continue to do that as best we can."

Wilson and Ciara are expecting a baby boy. Ciara had nothing but praise for Wilson as a dad in an Instagram post Sunday on Father's Day.

"There's not a moment or day where you don't think of or include our little ones. Your love for them brings my heart so much comfort and joy. You are truly the most beautiful man and being I've ever known, and the most beautiful part about you, is the Father in you," the singer wrote. "Happy Fathers Day Honey @DangeRussWilson! I love you sooo much!"

Wilson is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.