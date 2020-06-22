June 22 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson has landed her own Facebook Watch series.

Facebook shared a trailer Monday for Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, a new docuseries featuring Jackson and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

The preview follows Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, and Glenn as they perform as the indie-folk band The Soundflowers. The series will give an intimate look at Jackson's life and struggle with the spotlight.

"You see a kid grow up in public eye, you forget that I am human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn't a choice," Jackson says. "I wasn't ready then. I feel like I'm ready now."

Jackson recalls how she immediately connected with Glenn, whom she said is "the same level of damaged" as she is.

"Gabe understands the pain that I've gone through in my life. He helped me realize that this is what I was born to do," Jackson says of performing.

Unfiltered premieres June 30.

The Soundflowers will release their debut EP on Tuesday. Jackson shared a preview of the EP on Instagram Sunday.

Michael Jackson died at age 50 in June 2009. He has two other children, sons Prince, 23, and Blanket, 18.