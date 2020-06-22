Moments from 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

Scarlett Johansson of "Marriage Story." She is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Renee Zellweger is nominated Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rita Wilson (L) and husband Tom Hanks of "Forrest Gump," "Toy Story" and "Saving Private Ryan." Hanks will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nicole Kidman (L) and husband Keith Urban. She is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Joanne Tucker (L) and husband Adam Driver of "Marriage Story." He is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Laura Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Greta Gerwig, director of "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gerwig (L) and her partner, director Noah Baumbach of "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Roman Griffin Davis is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taron Egerton is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Rocketman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carol Burnett of "All My Children." The award in her namesake was awarded to Ellen DeGeneres. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow produced and starred in "The Politican," which is nominated for Best TV Comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brad Pitt of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The film is nominated for Best Comedy or Musical Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Colman of "Fleabag" and "The Crown." She was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas of "Quantico" and "Isn't It Romantic" (L) and husband Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Reese Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Craig is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Knives Out." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Boynton (L) of "The Politician" and Rami Malek of "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ana de Armas is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in "Knives Out." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Portia de Rossi (L) and wife Ellen DeGeneres of "Ellen." DeGeneres won the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dame Helen Mirren of "Catherine the Great." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sofia Vergara of "Modern Family." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Charlize Theron of "Bombshell." She is a presenter at the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Billy Porter is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tiffany Haddish of "Like a Boss." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kaitlyn Dever of Netflix's "Unbelievable." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Salma Hayek of "Like a Boss" is a presenter for the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lisa Bonet (L) of "A Different World" and husband, actor Jason Momoa of "Aquaman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Josh O'Connor of "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Kravitz of "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tobias Menzies is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama in for his role in "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rose Leslie (L) and husband Kit Harington, both of "Game of Thrones." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gillian Anderson of "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kirsten Dunst is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in "On Becoming a God in Central Florida." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Winnie Harlow of "America's Next Top Model." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ramy Youssef is nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy Movie for his role in "Ramy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate McKinnon of "SNL" (L) and her sister Emily Lynne. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Christina Applegate is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in "Dead to Me." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Margaret Qualley of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Beanie Feldstein is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in "Booksmart." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her role in "Hustlers." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in "The Farewell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift of "Cats." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gugu Mbatha-Raw of "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong of "Parasite," and Kang-Ho Song. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Bateman of "Ozark" (L) and wife Amanda Anka attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and American television of 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brian Cox of "Succession" and wife Nicole Ansari. He is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in "Succession." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Naomi Watts of "Bombshell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama for her role in "Fosse/Verdon." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jason Ralph of "The Magicians" (L) and wife Rachel Brosnahan. Brosnahan is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keegan-Michael Key of "Dolemite is My Name" and wife Elisa Key. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paige Butcher (L) and Eddie Murphy of "Dolemite is My Name." He is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Dolemite is My Name." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rachel Weisz of "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Shailene Woodley of "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas of "The Laundromat" (L) and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Margot Robbie of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dakota Fanning of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series for her role in "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jonathan Pryce of "The Two Popes" (R) and wife Kate Fahy. hoto by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim Allen of "Last Man Standing" and "Toy Story" (R) and wife Jane Hajduk. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Platt of "The Politician" (L) and Molly Gordon of "Booksmart." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ricky Gervais with his wife Jane Fallon. He is hosting the show for the fifth time. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kerry Washington of "Scandal." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Stellan Skarsard of "Chernobyl." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sacha Baron Cohen of "The Spy (L) and wife Isla Fisher. He is nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series and TV Drama for his role in "The Spy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his role in "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Quentin Tarantino is nominated for Best Director for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Fred Armisen of "Portlandia" and Natasha Lyonne of "Russian Doll." Lyonne is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in "Russian Doll." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tony Shalhoub of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Monk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Glenn Close of "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Wesley Snipes of "Dolemite Is My Name." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Harriet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Andrew Scott of "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Graham of "Gilmore Girls." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bill Hader of "Barry" (L) and Rachel Bilson of "The O.C." Hader is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his role in "Barry." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Joey King is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama for her role in "The Act." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julia Butters of "Once Upon Time in Hollywood."Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Djibril Zonga and Ladj Ly, both of of "Les Misérables." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Janina Gavankar of "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Zoey Deutch of "The Politician." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Da'Vine Joy Randolph of "Dolemite is My Name." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amy Poehler of "Parks and Rec." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jodie Comer is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "Killing Eve." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cate Blanchett of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Dylan Bronsan, Keely Shayne Smith, Bronsan and Paris Bronsan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sienna Miller of "The Loudest Voice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Giuliana Rancic, co-host of "E! Live from the Red Carpet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Seacrest, co-host of "E! Live from the Red Carpet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo