Scarlett Johansson of "Marriage Story." She is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Renee Zellweger is nominated Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rita Wilson (L) and husband Tom Hanks of "Forrest Gump," "Toy Story" and "Saving Private Ryan." Hanks will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nicole Kidman (L) and husband Keith Urban. She is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joanne Tucker (L) and husband Adam Driver of "Marriage Story." He is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Laura Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Greta Gerwig, director of "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gerwig (L) and her partner, director Noah Baumbach of "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Roman Griffin Davis is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Jojo Rabbit." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Taron Egerton is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Rocketman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carol Burnett of "All My Children." The award in her namesake was awarded to Ellen DeGeneres. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow produced and starred in "The Politican," which is nominated for Best TV Comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brad Pitt of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The film is nominated for Best Comedy or Musical Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Colman of "Fleabag" and "The Crown." She was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas of "Quantico" and "Isn't It Romantic" (L) and husband Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Reese Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Daniel Craig is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Knives Out." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lucy Boynton (L) of "The Politician" and Rami Malek of "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ana de Armas is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in "Knives Out." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Portia de Rossi (L) and wife Ellen DeGeneres of "Ellen." DeGeneres won the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dame Helen Mirren of "Catherine the Great." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sofia Vergara of "Modern Family." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Charlize Theron of "Bombshell." She is a presenter at the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Billy Porter is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in "Pose." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tiffany Haddish of "Like a Boss." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kaitlyn Dever of Netflix's "Unbelievable." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Salma Hayek of "Like a Boss" is a presenter for the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lisa Bonet (L) of "A Different World" and husband, actor Jason Momoa of "Aquaman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Josh O'Connor of "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Zoe Kravitz of "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tobias Menzies is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama in for his role in "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rose Leslie (L) and husband Kit Harington, both of "Game of Thrones." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gillian Anderson of "The Crown." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kirsten Dunst is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in "On Becoming a God in Central Florida." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Winnie Harlow of "America's Next Top Model." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ramy Youssef is nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy Movie for his role in "Ramy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kate McKinnon of "SNL" (L) and her sister Emily Lynne. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Christina Applegate is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in "Dead to Me." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Margaret Qualley of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beanie Feldstein is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in "Booksmart." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her role in "Hustlers." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Awkwafina is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in "The Farewell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Taylor Swift of "Cats." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gugu Mbatha-Raw of "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong of "Parasite," and Kang-Ho Song. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jason Bateman of "Ozark" (L) and wife Amanda Anka attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and American television of 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Brian Cox of "Succession" and wife Nicole Ansari. He is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in "Succession." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Naomi Watts of "Bombshell." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama for her role in "Fosse/Verdon." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jason Ralph of "The Magicians" (L) and wife Rachel Brosnahan. Brosnahan is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keegan-Michael Key of "Dolemite is My Name" and wife Elisa Key. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Paige Butcher (L) and Eddie Murphy of "Dolemite is My Name." He is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for his role in "Dolemite is My Name." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rachel Weisz of "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Shailene Woodley of "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Antonio Banderas of "The Laundromat" (L) and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Margot Robbie of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dakota Fanning of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series for her role in "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jonathan Pryce of "The Two Popes" (R) and wife Kate Fahy. hoto by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tim Allen of "Last Man Standing" and "Toy Story" (R) and wife Jane Hajduk. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ben Platt of "The Politician" (L) and Molly Gordon of "Booksmart." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ricky Gervais with his wife Jane Fallon. He is hosting the show for the fifth time. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kerry Washington of "Scandal." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stellan Skarsard of "Chernobyl." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sacha Baron Cohen of "The Spy (L) and wife Isla Fisher. He is nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series and TV Drama for his role in "The Spy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his role in "Joker." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Quentin Tarantino is nominated for Best Director for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fred Armisen of "Portlandia" and Natasha Lyonne of "Russian Doll." Lyonne is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for her role in "Russian Doll." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tony Shalhoub of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Monk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Glenn Close of "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Wesley Snipes of "Dolemite Is My Name." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cynthia Erivo is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Harriet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Andrew Scott of "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lauren Graham of "Gilmore Girls." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bill Hader of "Barry" (L) and Rachel Bilson of "The O.C." Hader is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his role in "Barry." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joey King is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series and TV Drama for her role in "The Act." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Julia Butters of "Once Upon Time in Hollywood."Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Djibril Zonga and Ladj Ly, both of of "Les Misérables." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Janina Gavankar of "The Morning Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Zoey Deutch of "The Politician." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Da'Vine Joy Randolph of "Dolemite is My Name." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Amy Poehler of "Parks and Rec." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jodie Comer is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "Killing Eve." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cate Blanchett of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Dylan Bronsan, Keely Shayne Smith, Bronsan and Paris Bronsan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sienna Miller of "The Loudest Voice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Giuliana Rancic, co-host of "E! Live from the Red Carpet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ryan Seacrest, co-host of "E! Live from the Red Carpet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sofia Carson of Disney's "Descendants" and "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo