June 22 (UPI) --

Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson is a new mom.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her fiancé, Humberto Preciado.

Robertson shared a photo Sunday on Instagram Stories of Preciado and their newborn son at the hospital.

"My guys," she captioned the post. "So in love over here. Happy Father's Day."

Robertson also posted a video of herself holding her baby boy.

"All the feelings," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Robertson announced her pregnancy and her engagement to Preciado on Instagram in December.

"Happy Holidays from the three of us," she said. "I can't wait to marry this man, with our son there. Easiest 'YES' I've ever said."

Robertson and Preciado plan to marry in Sedona, Ariz., in October.

Robertson appeared in and won Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor in 2012. After her split from Flajnik, Robertson dated Arie Luyendyk, Jr., prior to him starring in The Bachelor Season 22.

Robertson and Preciado started dating in April 2019.

"I truly never believed in 'when you know you know' until I met Humberto," Robertson told People in December. "It's all been so seamless. Before I met him, I was at the point where I started to lose hope. But he's been everything I ever dreamt of. And I'm so glad we waited to find each other."