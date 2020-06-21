James Van Der Beek (L) and his wife Kimberly are in mourning after Kimberly suffered her second miscarriage since November. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- James Van Der Beek announced on Instagram that his wife Kimberly has suffered her second pregnancy loss in less than a year.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant," the Pose and Dancing with the Stars actor wrote in a post Saturday.

"This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in ... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body," he continued.

"We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life -- but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) - something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We've got to take better care of each other."

The Van Der Beeks exchanged wedding vows in 2010. They are the parents of Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.