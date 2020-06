Chris Pratt attends the premiere of "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 2, 2019. The actor turns 41 on June 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lana Del Rey arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. The singer turns 35 on June 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002

-- Rep. Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832

-- Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850

-- Cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903

-- Philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905

-- Actor Jane Russell in 1921

-- Actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925

-- Singer O.C. Smith in 1932

-- Actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 87)

-- Actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor Ron Ely in 1938 (age 82)

-- Actor/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (age 80)

-- Comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 79)

-- Actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 73)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 73)

-- Musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 76)

-- Writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 72)

-- Musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (age 69)

-- Two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in 1953

-- Actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954

-- Country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 61)

-- Sportscaster Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 60)

-- Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 56)

-- Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 as prime minister of Thailand, in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 41)

-- Rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 39)

-- Britain's Prince William in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 37)

-- Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who exposed government secrets, in 1983 (age 37)

-- Singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 21)