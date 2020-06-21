Comedian D.L. Hughley announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Comedian D.L. Hughley announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hughley, 57, collapsed on stage during a show in Nashville on Friday and was hospitalized overnight.

His publicist said hours later that he was feeling better, but suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.

On Saturday night, the entertainer posted a video on Twitter, explaining his COVID-19 diagnosis "blew me away."

Hughley also thanked his fans for their support and his doctors for taking such good care of him.

"I was what they call asymptomatic," he said.

"I didn't have any symptoms that are the classic symptoms," he added, offering as examples shortness of breath, fever and cough.

"I just lost consciousness, so, in addition to all the other stuff you've got to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested."

Hughley said he plans to spend 14 days quarantining in his hotel room.

His credits include ComicView, The Hughleys, The Original Kings of Comedy, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Comedy Get Down and Heartbeat.