June 20 (UPI) -- The villain Negan is getting his own The Walking Dead comic book.

Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard created the standalone story, titled Negan Lives #1, which is to go on sale next month.

"While Charlie Adlard and I had laid the series to rest, this felt like something special we could do for the store owners who made our series a success to begin with," Kirkman said in a press release.

"To that end, I'm happy to report that 100 percent of the revenue generated from this book will go to the stores selling it. The retailer community does backbreaking work to get comics into the hands of our loving fans, we should all be doing more in these trying times to show them how appreciated they are."

The Walking Dead comic book series, which is set during a zombie apocalypse in the United States, ended in July 2019 with its 193rd issue.

It is the inspiration for the AMC television series of the same name, which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.