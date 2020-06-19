Jay-Z (R) arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, before Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, 2020. He also has a set of twins with Beyoncé named Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Wiz Khalifa and his son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, attend a screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in Los Angeles on February 12, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alice Cooper (L) and his daughter, Calico Cooper, arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. He also has a daughter, Sonora Carter, and son, Dashiell Cooper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (L) holds the George Halas Trophy and his son, Gunnar Mostert, after the 49ers won the NFC Championship by defeating the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., on January 19, 2020. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Ella Stiller, her father Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette clown around as they arrive at the InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. He also has a son named Quinn Dempsey Stiller. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Evan Ross, back left, and his wife, Ashlee Simpson, pose with their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, and her son, Bronx Wentz, at the premiere of "Frozen II" in Los Angeles on November 7, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals pitcher and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg shows his daughter, Raegan Strasburg, the Commissioners Trophy after the Nationals won the 2019 World Series on October 30, 2019. He also has a second daughter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Al Pacino (L) and his daughter, Olivia Pacino, attend the premiere of "The Irishman" in Los Angeles on October 24, 2019. He also has another daughter, Julie Marie Pacino and a son Anton James Pacino. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Will Smith (2nd-L) and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, their son, Jaden Smith (L) and Will's son, Trey Smith (R) attend the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on October 6, 2019. He also has a daughter with Pinkett-Smith named Willow Smith. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Country singer Tim McGraw (R) and his daughter, Audrey McGraw, arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 20, 2019. He has two more daughters, Gracie McGraw and Maggie McGraw. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Kyle Busch share a moment in Victory Lane with his son, Brexton Busch, after winning the 2019 Indiana 250 Xfinity Series Race, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on September 7, 2019. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Kevin Costner (L) and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, and their children, bottom left to right, Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner attend the premiere of "The Art of Racing in the Rain" in Los Angeles on August 1, 2019. He has four other children, Annie Costner, Liam Costner, Joe Costner, and Lily Costner. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pierce Brosnan (L) and son, Dylan Brosnan, attend the premiere of "Once Upon A Time ...In America" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2019. He has four other children, Christopher Brosnan, Charlotte Brosnan, Paris Brosnan, and Sean Brosnan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member and rapper Chance The Rapper, the voice of Bush Baby in "The Lion King," attends the premiere of the film with his wife, Kirsten Corley (L), and their daughter, Kensli Bennett, in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. He has another daughter, Marli Bennett. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film with his wife, Jane Hajduk (L), and daughters, Elizabeth Allen Dick (C) and Katherine Allen, in Los Angeles on June 11, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Matt Bomer (L) and his son, Henry Halls, arrive on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2019 in New York City. He has two other children Walker Halls and Kit Halls. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Alan Arkin (L) is joined by his son, Matthew Arkin, during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on June 7, 2019. Arkin has two other sons, Anthony Arkin and Adam Arkin. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Honoree Denzel Washington (R) attends the AFI Life Achievement Award tribute gala with, from left to right, his sons, John David Washington, Malcolm Washington, and wife, Pauletta Washington, in Los Angeles on June 6, 2019. Washington also has a daughter named Katia Washington. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Sylvester Stallone, his daughter, Sophia Stallone, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Rambo: First Blood" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2019. Stallone has four other children, Sage Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Seargeoh Stallone, and Scarlet Stallone. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Anthony Anderson, his wife, Alvina Stewart (3rd-L), their children, Kyra Anderson (L) and Nathan Anderson (R), and his mother, Doris Hancox (2nd-R), arrive for the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 30, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dolph Lundgren (L) and his daughter, Ida Lundgren, attend the world premiere of "Shazam!" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2019. He has another daughter named Greta Lundgren. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
T. I. (center) and his wife Tiny (R) and their children, left to right, Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, Layah Amore Harris, Major Philant Harris and Heiress Diana Harris, attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019. He has two more children, Deyjah Harris and Domani Harris. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Tyga (L) and his son, King Cairo Stevenson, attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 in Los Angeles on March 23, 2019. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Sterling K. Brown and his son, Andrew Brown, attend the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on March 4, 2019. Brown has another son, Amaré Brown. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Anderson .Paak (L) appears backstage with his award for Best Rap Performance award for "Bubblin," and with his son, Soul Rasheed, during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Ricky Martin (R) and his son, Matteo Martin, arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Martin has three other children, Valentino Martin, Renn Martin-Yosef, and Lucia Martin-Yosef. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) and his daughter, Vivian Lake Brady (R), celebrate after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. Brady also has two sons, John Moynahan and Benjamin Brady. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor (R) walks on the field with his son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., before the start of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. He also has a another child, Croia McGregor. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Snoop Dogg (C) is joined by his wife, Shante Broadus, (R) and their children, Julian Corrie Broadus (L) and Cori Broadus, during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 19, 2018. He also has two other children, Cordell Broadus and Corde Broadus. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member LeBron James (C), the voice of Gwangi in the animated comedy "Smallfoot," attends the premiere of the film with his wife, Savannah James, and their children, left to right, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri James and LeBron James Jr., in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, basketball player Nick Young, his daughter, Navi Young, and son, Nick Young Jr., attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on July 19, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and his wife Ciara holding her son, Future Jr. and their daughter, Sienna Wilson, attend Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on July 19, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Michael Douglas (L) and his son, Cameron Douglas, attend the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles on June 25, 2018. Douglas has another son and a daughter. He has two more children, Dylan Douglas and Carys Douglas. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mike Tyson (C), his wife, Lakiha Spicer (L) and his daughter, Milan Tyson, watch the French Open women's semifinal match in Paris on June 7, 2018. Tyson has six other children, Miguel Tyson, Mikey Tyson, Exodus Tyson, Rayna Tyson, Morocco Tyson and Amir Tyson. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Wayne Brady (L) and his daughter, Maile Masako Brady, pose with his award for Outstanding Game Show Host backstage in the press room during the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Nick Cannon (L) and Mariah Carey arrive with their children Moroccan Scott Cannon (in orange) and Monroe Cannon (black jacket) at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mark Hamill (C), his wife Marilou York (R) and their daughter, Chelsea Hamill, arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. Hamill also has two sons. He also has two sons, Nathan Hamill and Griffin Hamill. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo