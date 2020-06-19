June 19 (UPI) -- Publisher Electronic Arts held an EA Play livestream event that featured a new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons and the announcements of new titles such as Skate.

Star Wars: Squadrons will feature a story mode where players will take on New Republic and Imperial missions, EA announced during the showcase on Thursday.

The game, which is focused on spaceship battles, can be played entirely using a VR headset. Online multiplayer modes will support cross-play between PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to be released on Oct. 2.

EA also announced it is developing a new Skate game. The popular skateboarding franchise was last seen in 2010 with the release of Skate 3.

The project, which EA noted was "commented into existence," is early in development.Free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game will also support cross-play among all platforms and will introduce a new event titled Lost Treasures on Tuesday.

Other highlights from EA Play include the announcement that The Sims 4 is coming to Steam; footage of new cooperative action-adventure game It Takes Two from developer Josef Fares (Brothers, A Way Out); and a teaser for EA's upcoming sports titles Madden 21 and FIFA 21.