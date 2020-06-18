Kim Kardashian arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian has inked an exclusive deal with Spotify to release a podcast series centered around criminal justice reform.

A spokesman for Spotify confirmed the deal with Kardashian and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi to Variety.

The podcast will appear exclusively on Spotify. The show is being co-hosted and co-produced by Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi with Spotify's Parcast studio also producing.

Spotify has continued to focus on podcasts and has signed exclusive deals with Joe Rogan for The Joe Rogan Experience, Bill Simmons' for his stable of The Ringer podcasts and with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to produce podcasts.

Kardashian started getting involved with criminal justice reform after she helped Alice Johnson get released from prison in June 2018. Johnson had served 22 years for a low-level drug offense. She was given a presidential pardon by President Donald Trump after he met with Kardashian at the White House.

Kardashian, 39, is also studying to become a lawyer, has worked with nonprofit the Innocence Project which fights to exonerate those who are wrongly convicted and released Oxygen documentary The Justice Project about criminal justice reform in April.