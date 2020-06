National Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Brock waves to the fans as he rides in a car around the Busch Stadium track on opening day in St. Louis on April 5. He turns 50 on June 18. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Blake Shelton appears backstage with his Top Country Artist award during the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The country singer turns 44 on June 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jeremy Irvine attends the Elle Style Awards 2016 at Tate Britain in London on February 23, 2016. The actor turns 30 on June 18. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Cyrus Curtis, founder/publisher of the Ladies' Home Journal, in 1850

-- Journalist/publisher Edward W. Scripps in 1854

-- British mountain climber George Mallory in 1886

-- Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna in 1901

-- Singer/actor Jeanette MacDonald in 1903

-- Actor Keye Luke in 1904

-- Vintner Robert Mondavi in 1913

-- Financial journalist Sylvia Porter in 1913

-- Actor Richard Boone in 1917

-- Author Gail Godwin in 1937 (age 83)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Brock in 1939 (age 81)

-- Film critic Roger Ebert in 1942

-- Singer/composer Paul McCartney in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Carol Kane in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Isabella Rossellini in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Kim Dickens in 1965 (age 55)

-- Country singer Blake Shelton in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor David Giuntoli in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Richard Madden in 1986 (age 34)

-- Drummer Josh Dun in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Jeremy Irvine in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Willa Holland in 1991 (age 29)