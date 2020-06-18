Spotify has signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. and DC Comics for scripted podcasts. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Spotify has entered into an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. and DC Comics to produce a slate of narrative, scripted podcasts.

The deal will involve using DC's iconic roster of characters, which includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more in new podcast shows.

Spotify will also draw upon Warner Bros. Studios' broader collection of titles and characters for standalone podcast series and will collaborate on programming related to an original intellectual property.

Warner Bros. Television Group's digital studio Blue Ribbon Content will oversee the creative relationship and co-develop and co-produce the slate with Spotify. The streaming service will handle the marketing, advertising and distribution of the shows.

Spotify is focusing on podcasts and recently signed an exclusive deal with Kim Kardashian to co-host and co-produce a series on criminal justice reform with Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

DC is set to hold virtual fan event named DC FanDome on Aug. 22 that will feature new footage and announcements for films Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and more.