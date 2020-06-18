June 18 (UPI) -- The release of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game from developer CD Projekt Red has been delayed again -- until Nov. 19.

CD Projekt Red made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, stating that the content and game play elements of the highly anticipated game are finished, but some mechanics and bugs need to be fixed. The game had earlier been delayed until September.

"Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won't ship something which is not ready. 'Ready when it's done' is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it's something we live by, even when we know we'll take the heat for it," the developer said.

"Our intention is to make Cyberpunk 2077 something that will stay with you for years to come. In the end, we hope you understand why we did what we did."Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Actor Keanu Reeves has a role in the title, which is a story-driven, role-playing game that takes place in a dark future.