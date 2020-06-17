June 17 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's Aquaman is joining Fortnite in the game's newly released third season, titled Splashdown.

Season 3, which launched for Fortnite on Wednesday, revolves around the game's battle island being flooded.

Players will get to play on new areas and travel by boat or sharks which can be latched onto using a fishing rod.

New enemies known as Marauders have also arrived along with a customizable umbrella which can be upgraded by completing challenges.

Momoa's Aquaman is a part of the Season 3 Battle Pass with the DC Comics superhero arriving later in the season. Aquaman will come with two outfits, his traditional superhero armor and a shirtless version with jeans.

Fortnite previously featured Marvel's Deadpool for Season 2. Harley Quinn was also available to purchase in February.