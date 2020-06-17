June 17 (UPI) -- David Henrie is going to be a dad of two.

The 30-year-old actor and his wife, Maria Cahill Henrie, are expecting their second child together, a son.

Henrie and his wife already have a 15-month-old daughter, Pia Philomena. On Monday, the couple announced the sex of baby No. 2 by sharing a video of Henrie hitting a golf ball filled with blue powder.

"Happy Gilmore gender reveal! I had no clue before this moment so that is a 100% genuine reaction haha," Henrie captioned the post.

Henrie's former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Maria Canals-Barrera was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yay!!!! Congratulations!!!!" the actress wrote.

On Instagram Tuesday, Henrie shared how he and his wife experienced another miscarriage in December. The couple experienced three miscarriages prior to Pia's birth.

"While the joy in this photo was real, it was an especially meaningful moment to my wife and I cause we suffered another miscarriage last Christmas (that makes 4 for us now) so we are thankful that we are now out of the stage where miscarriage is likely," Henrie said.

The actor encouraged other people struggling with fertility issues to not give up on having kids.

"Don't lose hope! Depend on one another! Keep searching and trying to figure out why!" he said. "My wife and I never gave up and we discovered a severe progesterone deficiency which seems to have been our culprit. The answers are out there :) #joy #itsaboy #grateful."

Henrie played Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. He reunited with his former co-star Selena Gomez for a trip to Disneyland in 2018.