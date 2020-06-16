The filmed version of the Broadway show "David Byrne's American Utopia," directed by Spoke Lee, will premiere on HBO in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- HBO has acquired the Spike Lee-directed version of the Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia.

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that the filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia, directed by Lee, will premiere later this year.

"David Byrne's American Utopia is a uniquely transformative experience and a perfect example of how entertainment can bring us together during these challenging times," HBO EVP of programming Nina Rosenstein said.

"Spike's brilliant direction adds a level of intimacy to this powerful performance, and we're so thrilled to share this groundbreaking show with our audience," she added.

American Utopia, featuring Talking Heads founding member David Byrne, was a concert event that made its Broadway debut in October. The show featured Byrne and 11 other musicians performing songs from Byrne's album American Utopia and Talking Heads hits.

"Spike and I have crossed paths many times over the years, obviously I'm a huge fan and now finally here was an opportunity for us to work together," Byrne said of the filmed version. "I am absolutely thrilled with the result."

"The Broadway show was a wonderful challenge as well as an opportunity -- it was a joy to perform and, well, best to let the quotes speak for themselves," he added. "Thrilled that this show and the subjects it addresses will now reach a wider audience."

American Utopia is slated to return to Broadway for a limited engagement in September, pending restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.