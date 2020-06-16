June 16 (UPI) -- Pusha T is a new dad.

The 43-year-old rapper and his wife, Virginia Williams, welcomed their first child, son Nigel Brixx, on June 11.

Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of his baby boy.

"NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON," he wrote, adding a rocket emoji. "JUNE 11 2020."

Williams confirmed Nigel's birth in a post on her own account. She quoted Mark Twain in the caption.

"'The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why,'" she wrote.

Williams also posted photos of Pusha T with their son.

"MY GUYS!" she captioned the post.

Pusha T and Williams married in July 2018 and announced in December that they were expecting.

"Finally landed my dream job," Williams said on Instagram. "...World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Pusha T came to fame as part of the hip hop duo Clipse. He released his third solo studio album, Daytona, in 2018, and the singles "Sociopath" featuring Kash Doll and "Coming Home" featuring Lauryn Hill in 2019.