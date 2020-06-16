Machine Gun Kelly attends the Puma x Balmain x Cara Delevingne launch party in November. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted holding hands and kissing following the actress' split from Brian Austin Green. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going public with their romance.

The 34-year-old actress and 30-year-old rapper were spotted holding hands and kissing during an outing Monday in Los Angeles, according to photos from The Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Fox and Kelly were seen hand-in-hand as they left Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks. The couple shared a kiss in their convertible before driving off.

Machine Gun Kelly appeared to call Fox his girlfriend in a tweet shortly before the outing. He posted the lyric "I'm calling you girlfriend" from his song "Bloody Valentine," which has a music video featuring Fox.

"life imitated art on that one," the rapper wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, released the "Bloody Valentine" video in May.

Fox split from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, in May after nearly 10 years of marriage. Green subsequently addressed Fox's rumored romance with Machine Gun Kelly on his podcast.

"They're friends at this point," Green said. "I trust her judgment."

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will co-star in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Fox and Green married in June 2010 and have three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Fox previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015 but called off divorce proceedings in April 2019.