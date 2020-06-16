"The Batman" star Robert Pattinson arrives at a photocall for the film "Good Time" on May 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

"Wonder Woman 1984" star Gal Gadot arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 9. DC Comics announced a new virtual event featuring content centered around "Wonder Woman 1984" and other films such as "The Batman." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced a new virtual fan event, which will take place on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m., centered around its stable of comics, movies, television shows and video games.

DC promises exclusive footage and new announcements at the event, titled DC FanDome. The event can be viewed on DCFanDome.com, but it will only be available for 24 hours.

Fans will hear from the casts and creators behind some of its most popular films and television properties.

There will be new announcements and footage from Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Aquaman, Black Adam, Shazam! and The Suicide Squad will be featured on the film side with Batwoman, Black Lighting, DC Super Hero Girls, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, Watchmen and Young Justice.

DC FanDome will also include six different areas on the website that fans can explore. The Hall of Heroes will feature special programming and content reveals, WatchVerse will include panels and screenings, YouVerse will spotlight fan-generated content, InsideVerse is focused on creators, KidsVerse will have family-friendly activities and FunVerse will include digital giveaways and merchandise.

Welcome to the #DCFanDome! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/dS318qb5nv pic.twitter.com/8SlOGim8ZS— DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2020

"There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC's inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries," Chair and chief executive officer at Warner Bros. Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

"With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," she continued.

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, was recently delayed from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, was also delayed from June 25, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2021.