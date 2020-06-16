Catherine O'Hara will join film and TV composers and songwriters during a live stream for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek actress Catherine O'Hara and Mad Men alum Elisabeth Moss will take part in an upcoming benefit for COVID-19 relief.

O'Hara, Moss and other stars will join more than 75 film and TV composers and songwriters for the Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community live stream.

The virtual event will air June 25 at 3 p.m. ET on YouTube, Rolling Stone, Variety and the Grammys social media channels. Proceeds from the benefit will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Soundtrack of Our Lives honors the composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and others who help score and create soundtracks for film and TV projects.

The hour-long show will feature several performances, including a musical number by Zachary Levi, Patti LuPone, Alex Newell, Weird Al Yankovic, Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein, and a rendition of "A Whole New World" by Alan Menken and his daughter, Anna Rose.

O'Hara, Moss, William Shatner, Auli'i Cravalho, John Stamos, Danny Elfman, Reba McEntire, Clive Davis, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Rita Wilson, Darren Criss and other stars will make appearances.

"Thousands of music professionals and creators are struggling during this pandemic and remain in desperate need of assistance," MusiCares VP of health and human services Debbie Carroll said in a statement. "The continued support from the music community during these turbulent times has been heartwarming and inspiring. The power of music unites us all and gives us hope for better days ahead."