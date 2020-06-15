June 15 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton collided in the main event of WWE Backlash.

The match, on Sunday, was enhanced with unique camera angles and crowd noise added in. Edge and Orton were introduced by the voice of the late Howard Finkel and referee Charles Robinson wore an old-school uniform.

WWE has been promoting the bout to be the greatest wrestling match ever.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper had a highly-competitive contest that paid homage to professional wrestling legends. Orton, during the match, attempted to use the late Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos before Edge blocked it and performed the move himself.

Orton also used Kurt Angle's Olympic Slam and Triple H's Pedigree while Edge performed The Unprettier from his friend Christian and the Rock Bottom from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Edge was able to survive Orton's RKO and appeared poised to win after hitting two Spears in a row, but, Orton still wouldn't go down. Orton would later unleash The Punt, a rare attack he only uses to injure others.

Orton was able to kick Edge in the head before covering him for the three count. Orton could be heard telling Edge to go back home to his family.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Bobby Lashley who came to the ring with his manager, MVP.

MVP, before the bell rang, distracted McIntyre which allowed Lashley to sneak up behind the champ and lock in the Full Nelson submission hold.

McIntyre was in bad shape before the match officially began. Lashley continued to be in control for a majority of the match and was even able to counter McIntyre's Claymore into a Spear.

Lashley's wife Lana, who has felt replaced by MVP, came out and started distracting the referee. McIntyre knocked Lashley into Lana which sent her crashing onto MVP. McIntyre then nailed Lashley with a Claymore to win the match and remain WWE Champion.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against Nia Jax in a hard-hitting match.

Asuka attempted to target Jax's arm with a number of submission holds but Jax was always able to escape using her superior strength.

The Empress of Tomorrow was able to lock in an Armbar outside the ring, which led to a brawl. Jax and Asuka were both eventually counted out by the referee, however, leading to a draw. Asuka remains the Raw Women's Champion.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman defended his title against both The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap match. The Miz and Morrison were informed beforehand that they could not be co-Universal Champions and that whoever scored the pinfall or submission, would be given the title.

The Miz and Morrison worked well together as a team, bringing the Monster Among Men down to his knees.

Morrison helped Miz perform a modified Skull-Crushing Finale and then went to pin Strowman. The Miz stopped his friend from winning the match, however, but then apologized.

Strowman was able to recover and he quickly took The A-Lister out with a Chokeslam. Strowman then unleashed a Running Powerslam onto Morrison to earn the three count.

Other moments from Backlash included United States Champion Apollo Crews successfully defending his title against Andrade; Women's Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defending their titles against The IIconics and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross; Sheamus defeating Jeff Hardy; and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders having a cinematic brawl that ended with the two teams joining forces to take on a group of ninjas.