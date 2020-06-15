June 15 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts released on Monday the first trailer for upcoming Star Wars video game, Star Wars: Squadrons.

The title is focused on spaceship battles with players taking on the role of either Rebel or Imperial fighter pilots.

Advertisement

The cinematic trailer followed a Rebel pilot flying an X-Wing who barely escapes from a pursing TIE Fighter while inside an asteroid field.

Star Wars: Squadrons will feature both a single-player story mode and a competitive, online multiplayer mode. EA says that the game will offer an authentic, Star Wars piloting experience.

The game will be played from the first-person perspective, placing players right into cockpits.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on Oct. 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. EA will release a gameplay trailer of the title during its EA Play Live event on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT.