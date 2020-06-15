June 15 (UPI) -- Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 27-year-old actor and 22-year-old actress confirmed dating rumors Sunday by sharing photos together from an outing to the beach.

Advertisement

Stokes posted a pair of pictures that showed himself and Cline enjoying takeout and wine at sunset.

"cats outta the bag," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Stokes and Cline's Outer Banks co-star Jonathan Daviss voiced his support for the couple in the comments.

"Well it's about time," Daviss said alongside three heart emojis.

Cline shared Stokes' post on her Instagram Stories.

Stokes and Cline play John B. and Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, which premiered on Netflix in April. The pair were first romantically linked the same month.

Stokes and Cline have been living with their co-stars Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We're all staying together," Stokes told People in April. "We made a huge fort in the living room, so there's this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen, that is equally present offscreen as well."

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The show also stars Madison Bailey, Austin North and Charles Esten.