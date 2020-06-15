June 15 (UPI) -- Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas are set to headline Rock the Vote's virtual Democracy Summer 2020 event on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.
The event will be livestreamed on democracysummer.org and Democracy Summer's YouTube and Facebook pages.
Rock the Vote wants to encourage young Americans to get out and vote on Nov. 3, Election Day. Rock the Vote has partnered with the Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives and more on Democracy Summer.
Chuck D of Public Enemy, Eve and Ne-Yo are also set to perform. Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning of Dear White People are serving as hosts of the livestream which will include speakers and activists.
Amara La Negra, Big Freedia, Dove Cameron, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. John Lewis, Sec. Julian Castro, Leslie Grace, Little Miss Flint, Lucy Hale, Max, Michael K. Williams, Saweetie, Skylar Astin, Sofia Carson, Sunny Red Bear and more are also set to make appearances.
Moments from Katy Perry's music career
Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart
. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed
at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at Koko in London on February 26, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at the V Festival in Hyland's Park in Chelmsford, U.K., on August 23, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Perry presented at the MTV Movie Awards
in Los Angeles on June 6, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs on "Today"
at Rockefeller Center in New York City on August 27, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs
at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 10, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry greets her husband at the time, Russell Brand, as she arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. The couple got divorced
in December 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry goofs around backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Perry won three awards
including the biggest prize of the night for Video of the Year with "Firework" as well as honors for Best Collaboration and Best Special Effects. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at the Direct TV Super Bowl XLVI Saturday Night concert in Indianapolis on February 4, 2012. UPI Photo | License Photo
Perry arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute
to Paul McCartney in Los Angeles on February 10, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry is interviewed at the Billboard Annual Women in Music event where she is to be honored
on November 30, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at
the Kids' Inaugural to honor military families, in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2013. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Perry, foreground, attends the premiere of the film with her grandmother Ann Hudson (L) in Los Angeles on July 28, 2013. Her grandmother died
in March 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed
at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 25, 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" during halftime activities of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., on February 1, 2015. Perry won an Emmy
for Outstanding Costumes For a Variety Program or a Special for the halftime show. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Pop Duo/Group Performance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry mingles with fans upon arriving the world screening of "Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour" in Los Angeles on March 26, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Katy Perry performs
on day four of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. That same summer, Perry released the 2016 Rio Olympics song
. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) reacts as Perry shows her support
for Clinton during a rally in Philadelphia on November 5, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Perry joined the revival of "American Idol"
as a judge with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie the following month. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit
at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry hosted the
MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed a special tribute
to Dolly Parton at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry (L) attends the premiere of "Carnival Row" with her fiancé and cast member Orlando Bloom in Los Angeles on August 21, 2019. In an interview in January 2020, Perry revealed the spiritual journey
the couple is on together. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo