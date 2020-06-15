Kim Petras will perform during HBO's virtual Pride celebration. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shangela and the "We're Here" cast will host a drag brunch during HBO's virtual Pride celebration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Janelle Monáe will perform during HBO's virtual Pride celebration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Singer Janelle Monáe and the We're Here cast will headline HBO's first-ever digital Pride celebration.

HBO will launch the virtual celebration Thursday on its Human By Orientation site.

In a press release, HBO said the site is meant to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ community and allies "to gather, recharge, and spread joy."

The digital series of events kicks off Thursday with a virtual dance party hosted by Por Detroit x Ostbahnhof. On Friday, Todrick Hall will give a special live performance in honor of Juneteenth.

"I am very excited to perform a one-of-a-kind set that not only celebrates Pride, but also lands on this hallowed day in the black community," Hall said.

On Saturday, RuPaul's Drag Race alums and We're Here stars Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O'Hara will host a drag brunch, followed by a dance party with Internet Friends. Sunday's festivities will feature a Queer Comedy Night featuring Cameron Esposito and other comics.

HBO will offer more events the following week, including an hourlong set from German pop star Kim Petras on June 27. Digital Pride will culminate June 28 with an intimate performance from Monáe.

"Black lives matter, Black trans lives matter, Black queer lives matter. Our goal of Human By Orientation has always been to help the community celebrate their proudest and queerest selves," HBO multicultural marketing VP Jackie Gagne said.

HBO will highlight the National Black Justice Coalition, Ali Forney Center, Audre Lorde Project and other organizations on its Human By Orientation site.