June 15 (UPI) -- Rappers Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch lead the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.
CBS, which will simulcast the awards show for the first time, announced the nominations in a press release Monday.
The BET Awards are presented by the BET network and recognize black excellence in music, television, film, sports and philanthropy.
Drake leads the field with six nominations: Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, two nominations for Best Collaboration and two nominations for Viewer's Choice Award.
Megan Thee Stallion and Ricch follow with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Viewer's Choice Award, while Ricch is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, Viewer's Choice Award and Best New Artist.
Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby are up for four nominations each.
The BET Awards will air June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.
Here is a list of nominations for the 2020 BET Awards:
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walkerybn Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
