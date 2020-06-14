Christian Borle arrives at the 2017 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Inheritance won the Drama Desk Award for Best Play and A Strange Loop was declared Best Musical in a virtual ceremony Saturday night.

The winners of awards honoring excellence in New York theater were announced on television and online due to social-distancing practices intended to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The Inheritance also scored the prizes for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Paul Hilton, Best Featured Actress for Lois Smith, Best Direction of a Play for Stephen Daldry and Best Sound Design for a Play for Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid.

A Strange Loop was presented with the awards for Best Actor in a Musical for Larry Owens and Best Director of a Musical for Stephen Brackett. Michael R. Jackson earned the accolades for Best Lyrics and Best Book of a Musical.

Little Shop of Horrors was named Best Revival of a Musical and its lead Christopher Borle won the statuette for Featured Actor in a Musical.

A Soldier's Play was voted Best Revival of a Play and Thomas Schall won the prize for Best Fight Choreography.

Edmund Donovan won for Best Actor in a Play for Greater Clements, Liza Colon-Zayas won for Best Actress in a Play for Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, Adrienne Warren won for Best Actress in a Musical for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Lauren Patten won for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jagged Little Pill.