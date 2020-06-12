June 12 (UPI) -- Director Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods, Disney's adaptation of Artemis Fowl and The King of Staten Island starring SNL's Pete Davidson are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, comedian Dave Chappelle has a new special about George Floyd on YouTube, Netflix presents a new season of the Pokemon animated series and professional wrestling veterans Edge and Randy Orton are set to battle at WWE Backlash.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Da 5 Bloods' -- Netflix

A group of four veterans return to Vietnam in search of buried treasure and the remains of their squad leader in this new film from Spike Lee premiering Friday on Netflix. Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Jonathan Majors star.

'Artemis Fowl' -- Disney+

Artemis Fowl, based on the Eoin Colfer novel of the same name, comes to Disney+ on Friday after it was originally set to hit theaters on May 29. Ferdia Shaw stars as the title character, a 12-year-old genius and the next criminal mastermind, who is searching for his missing father, portrayed by Colin Farrell.

'The King of Staten Island -- VOD

Pete Davidson deals with the loss of his firefighter dad and his lack of ambition in The King of Staten Island, which hits video-on-demand services Friday. Judd Apatow directed the film which has parallels to Davidson's real life.

TV

'Pokemon Journeys: The Series' -- Netflix

Ash and Pikachu embark on a journey across multiple regions of the Pokemon world in Pokemon Journeys: The Series, which acts as Season 23 of the animated show. Netflix will release the first 12 episodes on Friday, with new episodes set to be added quarterly for the remainder of the season.

'Crossing Swords' -- Hulu

Nicholas Hoult voices a peasant who realizes his dream job of working at the royal castle is a nightmare in new adult, stop-motion animated series Crossing Swords, which debuts on Hulu Friday. Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach also provide voices.

WWE Backlash -- WWE Network

Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton clash one more time at Backlash on Sunday on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. EDT. Also, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Bobby Lashley, Raw Women' Champion Asuka will defend her title against Nia Jax, and Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend his title against both The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap match.

Music

The Grateful Dead's 'Shakedown Stream series -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead's Shakedown Stream series returns Friday on YouTube with a presentation of the band's never-before-seen 1991 concert that took place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. Bruce Hornsby, who performed at the concert, will appear on the livestream, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

Online

Dave Chappelle special '8:46' -- YouTube

Dave Chappelle addresses the death of George Floyd in a new surprise special, titled 8:46, that was recently released onto Netflix's comedy YouTube channel, Netflix is a Joke. Chappelle performs a nearly 30-minute set in front of a live audience who practice safe social distancing.

Drama Desk Awards -- DramaDeskAwards.com

The 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented virtually Saturday on the event's official website at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The awards show celebrates excellence in New York theater.