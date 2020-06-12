June 12 (UPI) -- Halsey has created a new fund to support black creators.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer launched the Black Creators Funding Initiative to help fund and amplify black artists, writers, filmmakers and other creators.

"I am launching this to give funds, resources, and a platform to black creators. Looking for black creators who want to enrich the world with their work," Halsey said on Instagram.

The new fund, known as BCFI, strives to amplify the "art, voice and perspective" of black creators. The initiative will be funded by Halsey and her team.

"If you're an artist, poet, graphic designer, writer, film maker, music producer, journalist, make up artist, or creator of any kind, we want to see your work and want to help achieve your goals," Halsey said.

Halsey will promote recipients on her social media accounts. The singer and her team will announce the first recipients on June 18.

The fund's launch comes amid ongoing protests over George Floyd's death and new dialogue about systemic racism in the U.S. Halsey, who is biracial, voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in May after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

Halsey attended protests in Los Angeles in the wake of Floyd's death. She said June 1 on Instagram that "innocent peaceful protestors" were "shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly" at the protest she attended.