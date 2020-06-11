June 11 (UPI) -- Sony unveiled the design for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console Thursday while also showcasing a collection of games that will be released for the next-generation platform.

The company provided fans with the first look at the hardware design, featuring a curved shape with a white exterior and black accents, which will come in two models: the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which does not feature a disk drive.

Sony Interactive Entertainment issued a news release saying it will announce pricing and additional details for PlayStation 5 at a later date, with the company's CEO, Jim Ryan, saying the system will launch "later this year."

Sony previously announced the PlayStation 5 will use a new controller named the DualSense. The controller will have haptic feedback, adaptive triggers for the L2 and R2 buttons, a Create button that replaces the Share button, and a built-in microphone.

On Thursday, the company revealed several other accessories for the console, including a controller charging station, HD camera, Pulse 3D wireless headset and media remote.

Lead system architect Mark Cerny discussed PlayStation 5's architecture and graphical capability in March. The system will notably have a 825 GB solid state drive which will make load times in games instantaneous.

The rest of Thursday's presentation focused on games Ryan said "can only be enjoyed with the full range of the Playstation 5's features and power."

Insomniac games creative director Marcus Smith said that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the latest in the studio's long-running series, said the system allows the game to feature "ray trace reflections" and fill its worlds with "density and life" previously unseen.

The company also announced a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man game developed by Insomniac, titled Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will feature Peter Parker's protege and is set to release in the 2020 holiday season.

Other games announced at the event include PlayStation 5 exclusives Project Athia by Square Enix and Luminous Production, and Returnal by Housemarque as well as GhostWire: Tokyo and Deathloop, which will premiere on the PlayStation 5 before being released on other consoles.

The presentation featured new projects such as Capcom's Pragmata, Godfall by Gearbox, Kena Bridge of Spirits by Emberlab and Stray by Annapurna Interactive as well as new addition to existing series such as Hitman III, Oddworld Soulstorm, NBA 2K21, Resident Evil 8: Village, a remake of 2009's Demon's Souls, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Release dates for the games included in the presentation ranged from holiday 2020 to 2022.

The company previously delayed the PlayStation 5 event, citing the protests that have taken place worldwide over the death of George Floyd. Sony said it wanted to give space to discussions happening around the protests.