June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572
-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864
-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880
-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910
-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913
-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920
-- Author William Styron in 1925
-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933
-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 81)
-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 75)
-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 71)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 64)
-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 61)
-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 51)
-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 42)
-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 34)
-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 32)