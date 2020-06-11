Peter Dinklage arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 51 on June 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Shia LaBeouf attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 8. The actor turns 34 on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 75)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 71)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 61)

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 32)