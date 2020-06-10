"Watchmen" star Regina King arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Stranger Things" left to right, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson, and Gaten Matarazzo arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards on January 19. "Stranger Things" has won a Peabody Award along with "Watchmen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix's Stranger Things, HBO's Watchmen and more were among this year's Peabody Award winners.

The Peabody Awards announced on Wednesday its list of 30 winners which it deems the 30 most compelling and empowering stories released across broadcasting a digital media.

Advertisement

Chernobyl, David Makes Man, Dickinson, Fleabag, Ramy, Succession, Unbelievable and When They See Us also won in the entertainment category alongside Stranger Things and Watchmen.

Apollo 11, For Sama, Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening, POV: Inventing Tomorrow, POV: Midnight Traveler, POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs, POV: The Silence of Others, Surviving R. Kelly, The Edge of Democracy and True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality, won in the documentary category.

The Simpsons and Frontline were honored with Peabody Institutional Awards. Cicely Tyson was honored with the Career Achievement Award.

The full list of winners can be found at PeabodyAwards.com

A Peabody Awards ceremony was set to take place on June 18 is Los Angeles, but it has been canceled.