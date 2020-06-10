June 10 (UPI) -- The Sandlot star Patrick Renna is a dad of two.

The 41-year-old actor welcomed his second child, son Liam James, with his wife, Jasmin Renna, on Saturday.

Renna shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his wife, their 3-year-old son, Flynn Maxwell, and baby Liam.

"Sorry this took so long. Finally got four hours of sleep," Renna captioned the post. "May I introduce Liam James Renna. Born June 6, 2020."

"Welcome to the world my dude. You are a lucky little man to have a mama like you do," he said. "I said this three years ago and I'll say it again, I'm in awe. Watching a woman give the gift of life is a very humbling experience."

Renna said Liam has an "amazing big bro" in Flynn. He then shared a message of hope while looking to the future.

"It's quite a year to come into this world my boy. There is a lot of change happening," the actor said. "But I believe there are enough good people on this earth to change it for the better, and I believe we will be stronger and more compassionate people when we do."

"I pledge to you my son, to teach you all the good I know," he vowed. "I look forward to the sunshine you will bring to everyone around you."

Renna's Sandlot co-star Chauncey Leopardi and actor Danny Masterson and his wife, actress Bijou Phillips, were among those to congratulate Renna in the comments.

"Congrats bro epic," Leopardi said.

"Yes buddy!" Masterson added.

Jasmin Renna said in a post on her own account that baby Liam is "so sweet and bright."

"I can't thank the two nurses and my doctor enough. They were so great and I appreciate them so much," the mom-of-two said. "Thank you for helping me bring my second nugget into this world."

Renna played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in The Sandlot, which opened in theaters in 1993. He has since appeared on The X-Files, ER, Boston Legal and Glow.