June 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819
-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895
-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901
-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915
-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921 (age 99)
-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922
-- Children's author/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928
-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933 (age 87)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 69)
-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 65)
-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 58)
-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 55)
-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 49)
-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 47)
-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 46)
-- Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 42)
-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 39)
-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 38)
-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 38)
-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 37)
-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 30)
-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 28)
-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 19)