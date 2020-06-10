Faith Evans arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. She turns 46 on June 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Upton smiles after the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays on October 10 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. She turns 28 on June 10. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819

-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895

-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901

-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915

-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921 (age 99)

-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922

-- Children's author/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928

-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933 (age 87)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 58)

-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 55)

-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 47)

-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 46)

-- Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 42)

-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 39)

-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 38)

-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 30)

-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 28)

-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 19)