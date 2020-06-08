June 8 (UPI) -- Tamron Hall announced Monday a special edition of her show Friday, titled Hear Us Now, about the voices demanding change.

Hall promoted the one-hour special in a tweet Monday with a video clip, referring to the problems underlying the #blacklivesmatter protests against police brutality.

The protests were sparked after George Floyd, 46, a black security guard and community leader, died on May 25, as white police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

All four officers involved in Floyd's death -- including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- have been fired, charged and jailed. Chauvin's charge was recently upgraded from third-degree to second-degree murder. The three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Still, the protests have continued and spread globally, as people demand and end to systemic racism and police brutality, which disproportionately impacts black people.

'We're in the midst of chaos, and I believe there's a conversation we must have," Hall said in the video clip. "Like you, I have had emails, phone calls, conversations with people who I've cried with and some I've even argued with. I've even by stunned by some who realize just now there is a problem."

The show Friday will showcase young people out marching and protesting for change, including young leaders on the frontlines.

"Your pain, fear, and anger . . . We want you to be heard," she added on her website.

The show will also look at how racism has impacted people through generations.

Among those joining the conversation on intergenerational racism, will be CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and his 15-year-old step-daughter Kai Carter.

Austin Channing Brown, an author and speaker on racial justice in America, and Jenny Booth Potter, the co-host of a podcast, The Next Question, on race relations, will also join the conversation.