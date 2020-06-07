Vice President Mike Pence applauds as he makes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 1, 2018, in National Harbor, Md. He turns 61 on June 7. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Iggy Azalea arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018. The rapper turns 30 on June 7. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIII in 1502

-- British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778

-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848

-- Actor Jessica Tandy in 1909

-- Actor/singer Dean Martin in 1917

-- Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917

-- Singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 80)

-- Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942

-- Former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 74)

-- Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 68)

-- Singer/songwriter Prince in 1958

-- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 61)

-- Guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 53)

-- TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 46)

-- Basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 42)

-- Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 32)

-- Rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 29)

-- Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 29)