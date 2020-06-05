June 5 (UPI) -- YouTube star Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly following an incident at a Scottsdale, Ariz., mall.

The Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday that Paul was charged due to his presence at Fashion Square Mall as it was being looted and vandalized Saturday.

Paul shared videos on Instagram Stories while protesting George Floyd's death outside the mall Saturday. The videos included clips of Paul watching others damage a restaurant.

Paul responded to the charges Thursday.

"gimme my charges and let's put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter," he tweeted.

Paul previously said he did not engage in any looting or vandalism.

"For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona," he tweeted Sunday.

Paul has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube. His brother, Logan Paul, is also a YouTube personality.