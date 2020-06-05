Tia Mowry attends the Los Angeles premiere of "All Eyez on Me" in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tia Mowry (R), pictured with son Cree, shared some of her mother's experiences with racism in a post promoting change. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Tia Mowry is reflecting on her biracial identity and the "privilege" the white members of her family hold.

The 41-year-old actress, whose father, Timothy, is white, and whose mother, Darlene, is black, shared some of her mom's experiences with racism in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother," Mowry wrote.

Mowry and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, came to fame on the 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, and would often fly first class while traveling for the show.

"There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat," Mowry said.

"Another incident that stood out for me was when we were buying our first home as a family," she added. "My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out. My dad walked in and it was a different story."

Mowry said her goal for 2020 is to "see" and effect change.

"My #goal is to see #change. This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed. However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted," she said. "The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is going to come."

Mowry married Cory Hardrict in 2008 and has two children, son Cree, 8, and daughter Cairo, 2. She said Wednesday that she is celebrating black entertainment by watching movies and TV shows with all-black casts over the weekend.

Mowry took part in #BlackoutTuesday, a day of silent protest meant to show solidarity with the black community in the wake of George Floyd's death, this week.