June 4 (UPI) -- Star Wars star John Boyega joined protestors in London and gave a speech in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

"I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this but, [expletive] that," Boyega said to a crowd on Wednesday using a microphone.

Advertisement

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain't waiting," he continued.

The official Star Wars Twitter account showed support for Boyega by referencing what he said and posting a link to a video of the speech.

"The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero," the Star Wars Twitter account said.

Boyega has also received support from others in Hollywood including filmmaker Jordan Peele and his Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill.

"We got you, John," Peele tweeted.

"Never been more proud of you, John. [Love], dad," Hamill said.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged along with the three other officers who were involved. The incident has sparked protests worldwide.